Delhi Police bust terror module; 8 suspects with alleged Pakistan ISI, Bangladeshi links arrested

Delhi Police arrested a total of eight suspects — 6 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from West Bengal — linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and Bangladeshi terrorist organisations, ANI reported. According to Delhi Police's statement, all the suspects from Tamil Nadu are being brought to Delhi by train among whom one is a Bangladeshi citizen.

“Dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards have been recovered from them,” Delhi Police informed ANI.

All suspects were connected with each other through social media The arrested suspects from Tamil Nadu were identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal. It is alleged that they were found to be involved in anti-social activities and had shared content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. All these suspects contacted each other through social media.

As per the report, two suspects were arrested from Uthukuli, three from Palladam, and one from the Thirumuruganpoondi area. The individuals involved in the terror module used fake Aadhaar cards to conceal their identities and were working in the garment industry. In the high-profile operation, eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards were recovered.

Also Read | AAP seeks meeting with Delhi Police commissioner, over violent crime

Delhi Police in a statement said, “These accused, suspected of aiding terrorists, conducted a recce of several cities.” According to Police sources, a group of four out of 8 visited Delhi during the AI Summit and posted 'Free Kashmir' and other incriminating posters at a metro Station before going back to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Authorities are investigating their link with Bangladeshi Tanzeem.

Also Read | Delhi Police Special Cell sends notice to Penguin India over Gen Naravane memoir

Delhi at terrorists' target? This arrest comes after intelligence alert was issued in Delhi over potential terror attack near the Red Fort. The report suggests that the temple in the Chandni Chowk area might have been at terrorist's target. Intelligence sources indicated that key religious places around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk were on the radar of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), pointing to improvised explosive device (IED) attack plot.

"Blast alert in front of the Red Fort in Delhi. Terrorists may target a temple in Chandni Chowk. Lashkar-e-Taiba is plotting an IED attack. They are planning a major terrorist attack in India to avenge the February 6th mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan. Major temples in the country can be targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba," ANI quoted Intelligence sources as saying.