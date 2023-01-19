Delhi Police busts espionage network, contractual employee of finance ministry held1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
- A senior police officer said the accused provided classified data to foreign countries in lieu of money
Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested of a man for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the finance ministry to foreign countries, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused identified as Sumit, was a contractual employee and worked as a data entry operator in the finance ministry, they said.
The Police said he was arrested for espionage activities in lieu of money and for providing classified data to foreign countries.
The espionage network involved in leaking sensitive information related to Finance Ministry was busted by Delhi Police Crime Branch.
During his cursory search, one mobile phone which was being used by him for sharing secret information related to the Ministry of Finance was recovered from his possession.
Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a case vide FIR No. 17/23 on Tuesday under Official Secrets Act.
*With inputs from agencies
