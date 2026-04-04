Delhi Police busts factory manufacturing fake Sensodyne toothpaste, seizes thousands of tubes, goods worth lakhs

The Delhi Police busted a factory manufacturing fake toothpaste in Kanjhawala, Delhi. The Delhi Police Crime Branch said in a post on X on Friday that a "counterfeit Sensodyne unit" was exposed by ER-1, Crime Branch and the "mastermind" was arrested.

Police said raids were conducted at the factory and Sensodyne company officials confirmed that all the goods were counterfeit.

How police busted fake toothpaste-manufacturing factory Acting on a tip-off, a team of police on Thursday raided a godown in Mahaveer Vihar and seized a large quantity of fake toothpaste, empty tubes, packaging material, machines, adhesive tapes bearing the brand name, glue, heating guns and raw materials, the official said.

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"Based on intelligence information, the police team raided the factory located in Kanjhawala, and it was confirmed by Sensodyne company officials that all the goods are counterfeit," the Delhi Police said in a post on X.

They said, "Approximately 200 kg of fake toothpaste, packing and printing machines, and a large quantity of empty tubes and other packing materials have been recovered."

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"The owner of the fake toothpaste manufacturing factory has been arrested by the police team," they added.

Also Read | Delhi Police arrest Mysuru man behind 1,100+ hoax threat messages

‘Unhygienic production’ — Video

Police said the fake toothpaste was being manufactured under unhygienic conditions. "Unhygienic production posed serious health risks to consumers," police wrote on X while sharing images and videos of the fake factory.

Meanwhile, police told PTI, “The seized goods were worth several lakhs and posed serious health risks due to unhygienic manufacturing conditions.”

"During the operation, six labourers were seen filling locally prepared paste into tubes of a reputed toothpaste brand. The labourers told police that the unit was run by one Hari Om Mishra, a resident of Rohini," the officer was quoted as saying.

He said Hari Om Mishra, 58, who operated from a rented premises, was arrested for running the illegal unit without a licence, bills or authorisation documents.

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Police told PTI that they recovered around 1,800 filled fake toothpaste tubes, along with over 10,000 empty tubes and more than 1,200 packed tubes. Around 130 kilograms of blue-coloured paste stored in drums were also seize.

The Crime Branch added that the "successful operation" was led by Inspector Ashish Sharma under ACP Sunil Srivastava and the overall supervision of DCP Pankaj Kumar.

Delhi Police's latest busts Recently, the Delhi Police busted a racket selling soft drinks and biscuits by altering expiry dates in Dwarka. Several accused were arrested.

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A supplier involved in illegal arms supply was also arrested in South Delhi, and pistol and cartridges were recovered.

Also Read | Aaghat 3.0: Delhi Police launches massive Op ahead of New Year

In a separate case, a wanted criminal of the Sonu Dariyapur gang, wanted in a firing case, was arrested in Outer North district.

Police also busted an illegal gas refilling agency in Sitapuri area, seizing a large number of LPG cylinders.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in