Delhi Police busts gang manufacturing fake pesticides, 4 held. Details here
2 min read19 Jul 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Edited By Fareha Naaz
Delhi Police bust gang involved in illicit production of fake pesticides, arresting four persons and seizing approximately 3.8 tonnes of fake pesticides worth ₹3.50 crores.
Delhi Police arrested four individuals and busted a gang involved in the illicit production of fake pesticides.
Based on crucial information provided by Paramjeet Singh, an Assistant Manager at True Buddy Consulting Private Limited, the Special Staff of Outer North District conducted a swift raid on 11 July. Singh revealed that the gang was engaged in fabricating fake pesticide products associated with renowned aggrotech firms, the police said. The raid resulted in the recovery of approximately 3.8 tonnes of fake pesticides, valued at around ₹3.50 crores, from an illegal unit located in Pooth Khurd village, Delhi.
Acting swiftly on the provided tip-off, the police raided the specified location and successfully seized a substantial quantity of fake pesticides linked to the aforementioned aggrotech companies. The police registered a case under Section 420 IPC and Sections 103/104 of the DP Act at PS Bawana, Delhi. Subsequently, they added sections 467, 468, 471 IPC, and Section 63 of the Copy Right Act during the course of the investigation.
According to DCP Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh, based on the information provided by Paramjeet Singh, a raid was conducted at Plot No. 488, Khasra No. 154, Ground Floor, Village Pooth Khurd, Bawana, Delhi, where a huge quantity of fake pesticides was recovered.
The rented premises in Pooth Khurd village, where the fake pesticides were discovered, were under the possession of one of the suspects, Hariom, a resident of Janta Colony, Rohtak, Haryana. Hariom was apprehended and confessed to operating the illegal unit in collaboration with two labourers named Zakir and Kadir, both residents of JJ Colony, Bawana, police said.
Hariom disclosed that he had been engaged in the pesticide business for the past 10-15 years and currently owns a shop near Sabji Mandi in Delhi, where he sells legitimate products from various agrotech companies. For the last six months, he had been involved in the manufacturing of fake products at the Pooth Khurd location and selling them at his shop in Delhi, police added.
Subsequently, acting on the information provided by Hariom, a follow-up raid was conducted in Subhash Vihar, Tikri Kalan (Outer District), and Delhi. This resulted in the recovery of additional counterfeit pesticide materials. Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Yadav Park Extension in Nangloi, Delhi, who supplied cardboard boxes for packing Hariom's illegal operation, was also apprehended in connection with the case.
The police are currently continuing their search for other associates, as disclosed by Mukesh Kumar. Hariom has been remanded to judicial custody.
The investigation remains ongoing as the police are determined to dismantle any further links to the counterfeit pesticide manufacturing network.
