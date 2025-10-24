Major terror attack averted: Delhi Police busts ISIS module, two terrorists arrested

The Delhi Police said on Friday it busted an ISIS module. Two suspected terrorists were also arrested.

"One of the two suspected terrorists is a resident of Delhi," the Delhi Police Special Cell said. The other is from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accused, both named Adnan and hailing from Bhopal, were arrested based on specific intelligence inputs following a coordinated operation in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar and Bhopal, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

What do we know about suspected terrorists? Police informed that the two suspected terrorists were undergoing training for 'Fidayeen' attacks.

They were allegedly planning a terror strike in a high-footfall area of the national capital, an official said on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were associated with the ISIS, and were in the process of planning a major terror strike in Delhi. Electronic devices and incriminating materials have been seized from their possession," the officer said