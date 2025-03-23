Delhi Police busts sex racket in Paharganj; 23 women rescued, seven arrested

Twenty three women, including three minors and 10 Nepalese nationals, were rescued after the Delhi Police busted a sex racket operating in the Paharganj area, officials said on Sunday.

The Delhi Police arrested seven people involved in human trafficking in the joint operation carried out by teams from the Paharganj Police Station, Shardhanand Marg Police Post and Himmatgarh Police Post.

"Based on inputs and surveillance, police identified key locations involved in the illegal trade," a police officer was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The officer said the accused were allegedly luring women from West Bengal, Nepal, and other states under false pretences and forcing them into prostitution.

They were housed in a room in the Paharganj main market area, before being sent to various hotels, the report added.

The officer said before the raid, teams conducted surveillance and deployed decoy customers at suspected locations.

"Once the illegal activities were confirmed, teams raided multiple locations, including hotels. The victims were found being transported on scooters to different locations. The teams rescued 23 women, including three minors and arrested seven accused," said the officer.

Earlier in March, the Mumbai police busted a prostitution racket and rescued four struggling female actors from a hotel in Powai area of the city, officials said.

The Powai police had taken the action based on a tip-off, they had said.

"Following specific information, the police laid a trap at the hotel and apprehended a man, identified as Shyam Sunder Arora, for pushing women into flesh trade. Four struggling female actors were rescued," an official said.

One of the victims has worked in Hindi television serials, he was quoted by PTI as saying.

A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered against the accused man and his aide at the Powai Police Station, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.