Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday instructed his officers that requests received by PCR for supply of oxygen to hospitals should be passed on to designated helpline numbers.

He also sent a broadcast message to all the officers in this regard.

“… while it is only humane to provide oxygen cylinders to hospitals which are running short of supply, it is more appropriate to let the arrangements made by DDMA work for the supply of oxygen to the hospitals," the message stated.

Any request made by hospitals to police command room or police station for supply of oxygen be passed on to the control room on telephone number 41400400 for further necessary action, it said.

Delhi logged 24,331 fresh Covid-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

The city police force has been helping the hospitals as well as individuals isolated at their home in need of oxygen cylinders since the coronavirus-induced lockdown announced by the government.

In the last couple of days, many city hospitals have made SOS calls to various police stations seeking help in arranging oxygen cylinders.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

