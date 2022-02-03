Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana today will interact with people of the national capital on on Twitter through a FM radio programme, an official said on Wednesday. The programme #KissaKhakiKa with Asthana being the guest will be hosted by Fever FM content head Sharat and radio jockey Stutee Ghosh. "I’m looking forward to this very special Twitter Spaces session hosted by @sharatB and @rjstutee," Asthana too tweeted from his official handle. “A great opportunity to interact & connect with all of you. Such conversations are always rewarding. Please join - 03 Feb Thursday, 5 PM @Twitter," he added.