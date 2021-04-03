Subscribe
Delhi Police Commissioner reviews crime, COVID situation

Delhi Police Commissioner reviews crime, COVID situation

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava
1 min read . 08:24 PM IST ANI

  • According to Delhi Police, Police Commissioner reviewed Covid prosecution and status of vaccination in different districts
  • During the meeting, crimes against women, kidnapping and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases were analysed as also other cases registered and their disposal

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday held a review meeting through video conferencing to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital and to take stock of action taken with regard to guidelines on Covid appropriate behaviour.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi police, Shrivastava reviewed Covid prosecution and status of vaccination in different districts/units of Delhi.

During the meeting, crimes against women, kidnapping and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases were analysed as also other cases registered and their disposal, said the statement.

It further said that the Police Commissioner also emphasised on conducting capsule courses for station house officers (SHOs) and investigating officers (IOs) in order to sharpen their investigative skills and keep them abreast of the latest legal and scientific aspects of an investigation.

Appraisal of action plan vis-a-vis targets for each police station was also discussed and district heads were asked to closely monitor the same, it said.

The ongoing process of listing of criminals and strategy to keep a vigil on them were discussed along with an action plan to keep a tab on jail/bail released criminals. All officials were instructed to keep an eye on criminals whose bail/parole periods are nearing an end, the statement said. (ANI)

