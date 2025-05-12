Delhi Police conducts mock drills to test emergency preparedness amid India Pakistan conflict

India - Pakistan conflict: In the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Police on Monday, conducted mock drills to test the emergency preparedness.

The mock drills were held at several locations across the capital city, including Rohini, Saket, and Daryaganj, an officer said.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that the capital will continue to remain on high alert in case any escalation with Pakistan is reported from the border.

Also Read | Donald Trump claims he stopped India Pakistan nuclear war

Paramilitary forces, reserved police, and SWAT teams were also directed to remain stationed in sensitive zones, while local police were instructed to carry out regular mock drills to maintain a high level of readiness.

Mock drill in Delhi: locations where it was held Apart from Rohini and Daryaganj, one mock drill was also held at Sheraton Hotel in Saket. The operation saw the involvement of the bomb disposal and dog squads, fire department, and Traffic Police.

The fire department conducted a drill at Delite Cinema in central Delhi's Daryaganj to assess their fire and evacuation protocols in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, at RG Complex in north Rohini, a drill simulating an abandoned bag scenario was conducted under the supervision of the local police.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police and the local Station House Officer oversaw the exercise, reported PTI.

Officers involved in the drills said these exercises are routine yet critical components of city-wide security measures, particularly in view of ongoing alerts and large public gatherings.

Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan wake up to ‘normalcy’ Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, blackout protocols were reinstated across border states—Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan—on Saturday. On Sunday (May 12) morning, residents across these areas woke up to a rare sense of calm.

India-Pakistan conflict; Operation Sindoor At a joint press briefing on Sunday, Air Marshal Bharti revealed evidence showcasing the extensive destruction inflicted on Pakistani air defence systems, military airfields, and other strategic sites.