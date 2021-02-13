OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Police constable beaten up by farm law protesters at Tikri border
1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 10:16 AM IST ANI

A head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by anti-farm laws protesters at the Tikri border on Friday. According to Delhi police, Head Constable Jitender Rana was present at the spot to put up a poster of a missing protester.

According to Delhi police, Head Constable Jitender Rana was present at the spot to put up a poster of a missing protester.

Delhi Police said the police personnel has received multiple stitches and an FIR has been registered against an unknown person in this regard.

Tikri border is one of the protesting sites where farmers are agitating against the farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

