This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Delhi Police constable beaten up by farm law protesters at Tikri border
Delhi Police constable beaten up by farm law protesters at Tikri border
1 min read.10:16 AM IST
ANI
A head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by anti-farm laws protesters at the Tikri border on Friday. According to Delhi police, Head Constable Jitender Rana was present at the spot to put up a poster of a missing protester.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by anti-farm laws protesters at the Tikri border on Friday.
A head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by anti-farm laws protesters at the Tikri border on Friday.
According to Delhi police, Head Constable Jitender Rana was present at the spot to put up a poster of a missing protester.
Delhi Police said the police personnel has received multiple stitches and an FIR has been registered against an unknown person in this regard.
Tikri border is one of the protesting sites where farmers are agitating against the farm laws.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)