In a tragic incident, a Delhi Police constable was allegedly killed after he rebuked two people for drinking on the road in the Nangloi area of the national capital.

The incident took place on September 29 when 30-year-old constable Sandeep Malik was performing his night duty in civil clothes. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

Malik had spotted two men—Dharmender (39) and Rajnish (25)—drinking in a car in the Nangloi area after which he rebuked them.

According to the 400-page chargesheet, the two accused rammed their vehicle into Malik's bike and dragged it for 10 metres.

Following this, Malik suffered critical injuries on his head and was rushed to a hospital by the other policemen.

He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

The chargesheet was filed at Tis Hazari court on December 27.

In the chargesheet, the police have made two people, Dharmender and Rajnish, the main accused while two others, Jitender alias Jeetu and Manoj Shareman, were named for harbouring Dharmender.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR (First Information Report) under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of his public functions, 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 103 (murder), 249 (harbouring offender) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nangloi police station.

The police have made a watertight chargesheet to ensure justice for the constable and his family, said a report by news agency PTI citing a senior officer.

The probe also revealed that the accused were known to Malik as he was a resident of the same locality at Veena Enclave in Nagloi.