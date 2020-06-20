Home >News >India >Delhi Police DCP tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: A Delhi Police DCP tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

The deputy commissioner of police is currently under home quarantine. His office is being sanitised and three members of his staff have been sent for home isolation, a senior police officer said.

The DCP's test report came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the officer said.

According to police, the source of the infection is yet to be ascertained, but most likely he contracted it from an ACP-rank officer.

Earlier, two IPS-rank officers of the Delhi Police had tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 800 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the disease so far.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier said the number of COVID-infected personnel is bound to increase as the overall figure of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises.

But it is important to ensure that the pandemic does not affect the force's morale and leads to more fatalities, he had stressed.

Shrivastava had said the Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visit the newly-constructed hospital in Burari on Friday. (ANI Photo)

LG's decision on home isolation 'arbitrary', to cause 'serious harm': Delhi govt

1 min read . 19 Jun 2020
Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo: HT)

HC seeks Delhi Police reply on Tharoor’s plea for preserving Sunanda’s tweets

1 min read . 08 Jun 2020
A man wearing a mask pedals his bicycle past a graffiti on a wall made to create awareness about the coronavirus in Kochi. (AP)

Kerala reports the highest daily tally for both fresh cases and recoveries

2 min read . 19 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout