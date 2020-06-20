New Delhi: A Delhi Police DCP tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

The deputy commissioner of police is currently under home quarantine. His office is being sanitised and three members of his staff have been sent for home isolation, a senior police officer said.

The DCP's test report came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the officer said.

According to police, the source of the infection is yet to be ascertained, but most likely he contracted it from an ACP-rank officer.

Earlier, two IPS-rank officers of the Delhi Police had tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 800 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the disease so far.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier said the number of COVID-infected personnel is bound to increase as the overall figure of coronavirus cases in the national capital rises.

But it is important to ensure that the pandemic does not affect the force's morale and leads to more fatalities, he had stressed.

Shrivastava had said the Delhi Police is taking good care of its personnel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

