Delhi Police: Deboarded passenger arrested after misbehaving with SpiceJet crew4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:50 AM IST
- Absar Alam, the accused passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight who misbehaved with a female crew member onboard the flight has been arrested after a complaint from SpiceJet security officer.
The Delhi police have arrested the passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight who misbehaved with a female crew member onboard the flight. The arrest came after a complaint from SpiceJet's security officer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×