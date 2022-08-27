Delhi Police denies permission for Munawar Faruqui show

The licensing unit of the Delhi Police denied the permission after the local central district police wrote a report stating that the show will affect communal harmony in the area.
The Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing, OP Mishra told ANI that the permission for the show has been denied.
Delhi Police has rejected permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his 28 August scheduled show in the national capital.
The licensing unit of the Delhi Police denied the permission after the local central district police wrote a report stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area." The Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing, OP Mishra told ANI that the permission for the show has been denied.
On 25 August, The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had written to the Delhi Police to cancel comedian Munawar Faruqui's show. Munawar has been in controversies for mocking Hindu Gods and Goddesses.
In the letter written to the police, VHP stated, "Communal tension arose in Bhagya Nagar because of Munawar's jokes on Hindu Gods. We would like to request you to kindly get the show cancelled." "Otherwise, the members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests against the show," it stated further.
The VHP letter had further said that if the show is not cancelled members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests.
Reacting to this, TMC MP Mahua Moitra called the Delhi Police 'spineless'. In a tweet, she wrote, VHP bullies spineless Delhipolice, cancel munawar0018 show. Gandhiji said “ I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed." Is India@75’s communal harmony so fragile today that is is disrupted by comedy show?"
Last Saturday, Munawar Faruqui hosted a standup comedy show in Hyderabad, amidst tight security. The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar had given a call to boycott the show alleging that Faruqui mocked Hindu Gods.
Earlier this week, suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested by the state police for his remarks on the Prophet in a video posted on social media. Singh said his video was in response to the show held in Hyderabad by Faruqui.
Protests erupted in Telangana following Singh's alleged remarks on the Prophet. He was arrested first on Tuesday and was released following court orders. On August 25 the MLA from the Goshamahal constituency was arrested for the second time.
Earlier Faruqui's show in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police for the second time, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event.
Earlier this year in May Faruqui participated in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock-Upp' and won the winner trophy after receiving more than 18 lakh votes.
Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day. Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on February 2021, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in Indore jail since January 1, 2021.
