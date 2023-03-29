Delhi Police on Tuesday denied permission to a group for holding the ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on Ram Navami in northwest Delhi's Jaahangirpuri area which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year. Ram Navani will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30.

The official order declining permission for the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' was signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) of the northwest district and issued on Monday, according to the news agency PTI.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to form a law and order point of view," the order read.

Another permission sought by a group for praying at a park in Netaji Subhash Place on Ramzan has also been denied as it was also deemed "not traditional", police said as quoted by PTI.

The senior official said according to police records, there was no previous permission granted to the group for this particular event. The permission was "not traditional". Only this particular permission for the Jahangirpuri area has been denied.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in Delhi on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.

The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case.

(With PTI inputs)