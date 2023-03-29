Delhi Police denies permission for Ram Navami procession in Jahangirpuri1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Another permission sought by a group for praying at a park in Netaji Subhash Place on Ramzan has also been denied as it was also deemed 'not traditional'.
Delhi Police on Tuesday denied permission to a group for holding the ‘Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra’ on Ram Navami in northwest Delhi's Jaahangirpuri area which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year. Ram Navani will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×