The Delhi Police have denied permission for farmers' protest near Parliament, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. They have advised farmers to reconsider their protest plan near Parliament on Monday (19 July).

"In view of Covid guidelines, Delhi Police advises farmers to reconsider their protest plan near Parliament, says can't give permission now," the news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police wrote to Delhi Metro to keep extra vigil at seven metro stations and close them if needed in view of farmers' protest near Parliament.

Protesting farmers have announced that they will protest outside Parliament during the monsoon session. Ahead of the planned protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the protest would be ''peaceful'.

The protest will be held between the scheduled dates of the monsoon session, which is said to commence on July 19 and conclude by August 13. "It will be a peaceful protest. We will sit outside the Parliament while proceedings will continue in the House," Tikait told ANI. He said 200 people will go to the Parliament via bus.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police asked farmer unions to reduce the number of people who would gather in front of Parliament for protest from July 22. However, the unions declined the requests. The unions informed police that every day 200 farmers will go to Parliament from the Singhu border and it will be a peaceful protest, acccording to Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka. He said protesters will have identification badges. Every detail about each protester will be given to police, including a demonstrator's Aadhaar card and mobile phone number, Kakka added.

The farm leader said police had offered an alternative place for the demonstration and have asked unions to reduce the number of protesters. But this request of the police has been declined by farmer leaders, he said. According to him, the Delhi Police will give its reply on Monday and the timing of the protest will also be decided.

This is the second time these protesting farmers are planning protest in the heart of Delhi. Earlier on January 26, the farmers had carried out a tractor rally but that ended with clash with police personnel as the agitators deviated from the mutually-agreed routes.

Protesters broke barricades to enter Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital, leaving several injured. The protestors had also entered Red Fort.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

