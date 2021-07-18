Delhi Police deny permission for farmers' protest near Parliament tomorrow

On Sunday, the Delhi Police asked farmer unions to reduce the number of people who would gather in front of Parliament for protest from July 22. However, the unions declined the requests. The unions informed police that every day 200 farmers will go to Parliament from the Singhu border and it will be a peaceful protest, acccording to Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka. He said protesters will have identification badges. Every detail about each protester will be given to police, including a demonstrator's Aadhaar card and mobile phone number, Kakka added.