Delhi Police on Monday detained several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, after they protested against the questioning of Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the liquor policy case. The Delhi Police took action as nearly 500 AAP party protestors assembled outside the CBI office.

On Monday, Sisodia, 50, arrived at CBI headquarters in the excise policy matter. He sought the blessings of his mother at his Mathura road residence before leaving for the CBI headquarters in a procession accompanied by several leaders and volunteers in cars and bikes with patriotic songs being played in the background.

Making two stopovers on the way, Sisodia addressed AAP workers at the party headquarters where he asserted that he was not scared of being arrested and also visited Raj Ghat to seek blessings of the Father of the Nation.

"They raided my home, nothing came out of it. They went to my village to find anything against him, but they got nothing. Now they plan to arrest me to stop me from campaigning in Gujarat. I am not afraid of CBI, ED (Enforcement DIrectorate) or going to the jail," he said, addressing party workers on the way.

"Even Bhagat Singh had to go to jail for the country," Sisodia declared.

The AAP Deputy CM claimed that his questioning was taking place as the BJP was "scared" of the AAP's "popularity" in poll-bound Gujarat.

Sisodia is being questioned by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujarat, saying campaigning in the state will not stop even after he goes to jail.

Every Gujarati has awakened now and everyone there is campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs and electricity, Sisodia said and added the upcoming polls in Gujarat will be a "movement".

Meanwhile, the BJP dubbed AAP as the "biggest corrupt party". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the AAP was formed with a pledge to fight corruption but it turned out to be the "biggest corrupt party".

"AAP is a biggest gimmick party. It was formed to fight corruption and its leaders turned out to be be diehard corrupt," Patra charged.

He also said Sisodia was raising slogans in the car while going to the CBI office as if the party "had won the world cup on corruption".