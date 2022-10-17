Delhi police detain AAP workers amid Manish Sisodia questioning by CBI2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 02:04 PM IST
- The Delhi Police took action as nearly 500 AAP party protestors assembled outside the CBI office
Delhi Police on Monday detained several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, after they protested against the questioning of Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the liquor policy case. The Delhi Police took action as nearly 500 AAP party protestors assembled outside the CBI office.