Delhi police detain ex-JU student, pursuing PhD in Spain, alleging 'involvement' in attack on TMC minister 6 months ago

Delhi police, on Wednesday, detained an ex-JU student, who is currently pursuing PhD in Spain, alleging 'involvement' in attack on TMC minister Bratya Basu six months ago.

Advertisement

A former student of Jadavpur University, Hindol Mazumdar was detained following a lookout circular issued against him for his alleged involvement in the attack on the convoy of education minister Bratya Basu at the Jadavpur University campus in Kolkata in March this year.

The Delhi Police detained him at 10.30am upon his arrival. Kolkata Police are preparing to seek a transit remand to bring the PhD scholar to Kolkata, as per multiple reports.

Hindol's father, Chandan Majumdar said he was “very suprised” as both parents were not aware “that there was a lookout notice” against the former JU student, reported News 18.

What happened in March? On March 1, Saturday, West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu was allegedly injured after protests demanding to declare students union election dates in the state turned violent.

Advertisement

Basu was surrounded by over around 100 students while returning from the Jadavpur University when he tried to speak to them after attending the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors Association(WBCUPA), reported PTI.

The protests was held by the members of CPI(M) students wing SFI. During the protest, one SFI leader said that two left student activists were also injured after the cars in Basu's convoy ran over their ankles and they had to be admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Was Hindol Mazumdar involved in the protest? Hindol's father and a retired JU professor, Chandan Majumdar, said his son has been living in Spain since November 2023. He is a predoctoral researcher at Atrys, pursuing a doctorate in Biomedicine and Clinical Science at the University of Granada.

Advertisement

Hindol Mazumdar was a student in pharmaceutical technology at JU.

Also Read | Hyderabad campus row: Supreme Court temporarily stays tree felling

He had reportedly been served notices before a lookout notice was issued against him on March 16. He had sent an email that day, stating he had been living in Spain since November 2023, and therefore could not have been present at the university on the day of the attack.

What do police say? According to police, Hindol and two others living abroad financed those behind the attack, pointing to “incriminating WhatsApp chats and social media posts” as evidence, reported Indian Express.

Majumdar questioned the claims made on the basis of such evidence, stating, “If visas are now being decided based on social media posts, then what can we say?”