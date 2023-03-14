Delhi police detain YS Sharmila protesting against Telangana's KCR govt | Watch

Delhi police detain YS Sharmila protesting against Telangana's KCR govt | Watch1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
- Sharmila demanding action against alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Telangana
Delhi Police on Tuesday detained YSRTP chief YS Sharmila while she was holding a protest against Telangana's KCR government in Delhi. She has alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project
Yesterday Sharmila announced to conduct of a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament in the national capital, demanding action against alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in the state.
The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project or KLIP is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari River in Kaleshwaram, Bhupalpally, Telangana
Sharmila has expressed disappointment against the authorities for not initiating any action, audit, or investigation into the alleged irregularities which she claimed was "already in public", she said that she had to resort to this step to draw the attention of the entire nation and the Parliamentarians towards the "biggest fiasco of Telangana".
"The project cost was escalated from ₹38,500 crores to ₹1.20 lakh crores but yesterday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land had been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family," she alleged.
"KCR's redesign conspiracy itself was motivated by his intention to loot the exchequer, and the project quality was so poor that it crumbled within three years. While 2 TMCs per day could be utlised, they did not even close it with half-a-TMC, proving that the entire 1.20 lakh crores of rupees were down in the drain," Sharmila added.
She alleged that Chief Minister KCR is "full of lies and dishonesty".
"Besides, the debt servicing cost and power bills are all forcing Telangana to bleed. KCR is full of lies and dishonesty while the late YSR even ensured canal works were almost complete. All KCR had to do was continue the original plan and execute it," she said.
"Today, entire India has the right to seek an explanation, as every Indian's money was looted to give a contract to one company, the favourite one with KCR. The Central finance institutions extended debt to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore, so the country is at a loss," the YSR Telangana Party chief added.
She dubbed the Kaleshwaram project a "disaster and a blot" and alleged KCR's change of stance on the project.
(With PTI inputs)
