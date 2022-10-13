Delhi Police detains AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia from NCW office

Delhi Police detains AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia from NCW office2 min read . 03:02 PM IST
- The Delhi Police detained AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia from the NCW office in Delhi
- He was summoned by NCW in connection to his video against PM Modi
After he was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection to his video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Police detained Gujarat Chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gopal Italia from the office of NCW.
After he was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection to his video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Police detained Gujarat Chief of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gopal Italia from the office of NCW.
The detention came after workers of AAP in Delhi protested outside the office of the Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma.
The detention came after workers of AAP in Delhi protested outside the office of the Chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma.
Rekha Sharma told Delhi Police that the supporters of Italia tried to enter the NCW office forcibly and action should be taken against him for creating a law and order situation.
Rekha Sharma told Delhi Police that the supporters of Italia tried to enter the NCW office forcibly and action should be taken against him for creating a law and order situation.
“His statement and written statement do not match. He has not given a proper reply. He denied getting a summon, but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it was not him in the video," Sharma said.
“His statement and written statement do not match. He has not given a proper reply. He denied getting a summon, but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it was not him in the video," Sharma said.
“I had an important meeting at 2 pm which is now delayed as I could not step outside. If 100-150 people come and threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to the NCW office and only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie and bring so many lawyers?" she added.
“I had an important meeting at 2 pm which is now delayed as I could not step outside. If 100-150 people come and threaten me, what kind of a leader are they? He was supposed to come to the NCW office and only answer a few questions. Why did he have to lie and bring so many lawyers?" she added.
Recently, a video of Italia went viral on social media where he could be seen using foul language for the Prime Minister and also asking women to not visit temples and ‘kathas’ as they are ‘hubs of exploitation’.
Recently, a video of Italia went viral on social media where he could be seen using foul language for the Prime Minister and also asking women to not visit temples and ‘kathas’ as they are ‘hubs of exploitation’.
He was summoned by the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma for using "abusive & indecent language" against PM Modi and making comments which were "gender biased, misogynist & condemnable".
He was summoned by the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma for using "abusive & indecent language" against PM Modi and making comments which were "gender biased, misogynist & condemnable".
"An indecent word for Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you," the NCW had said in its summons issued on October 9.
"An indecent word for Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you," the NCW had said in its summons issued on October 9.
With Inputs from ANI.
With Inputs from ANI.