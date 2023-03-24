Delhi Police detains Opposition leaders protesting at Vijay Chowk| Watch1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:58 PM IST
'We're fighting for JPC into Adani issue for months. They have a majority but the BJP is scared as there's something fishy. We'll keep fighting unitedly for it,' Kharge said.
Delhi Police on Friday detained some leaders and members of Parliament who were going to the Vijay Chowk in a protest march from Parliament, alleging that "democracy is in danger" and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.
