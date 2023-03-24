Delhi Police on Friday detained some leaders and members of Parliament who were going to the Vijay Chowk in a protest march from Parliament, alleging that "democracy is in danger" and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

After a protest inside the Parliament House complex, a host of Opposition leaders from parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party, marched to Vijay Chowk, holding placards like 'We demand JPC' and 'Save LIC' and a huge banner in front of them with 'Democracy in Danger' written on it.

#WATCH | Delhi police detained opposition MPs who were protesting at Vijay Chowk demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue. pic.twitter.com/la6GgC4O6g — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Prominent leaders, including K C Venugopal, Adhir Chowdhury, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi and Mohammed Javed, were stopped by the police and detained at Vijay Chowk here for violating prohibitory orders, the opposition claimed.

"We're fighting for JPC into Adani issue for months. They have a majority but the BJP is scared as there's something fishy. We'll keep fighting unitedly for it," Kharge said.

He also hit out at BJP chief J P Nadda over his allegation that Rahul Gandhi compared OBC communities to thieves and accused the BJP of indulging in "caste politics".

AAP's Sanjay Singh said Gandhi's conviction shows that the government wants to finish off the opposition by slapping cases on them.