Delhi Police detains Premoday Khakha, the Delhi govt official accused of raping friend's daughter for months 21 Aug 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Delhi govt official accused of raping deceased friend's minor daughter, detained by police.
Delhi Police on Monday detained the now-suspended rape-accused Delhi government official Premoday Khakha. He has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. The Delhi government official has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday. The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.
"He (the accused) is a deputy director in the WCD Department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, the law should take its course. The Delhi government is sensitive in regard to such serious matters of women's safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, the sternest possible action should be taken against him," the Delhi government said in a statement.
Police said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without women's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.
The girl's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, the police officer said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter.
*with inputs from agencies