Delhi Police on Monday detained the now-suspended rape-accused Delhi government official Premoday Khakha. He has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. The Delhi government official has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday. The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The accused deputy director and his wife are being interrogated. Any other witnesses or accused will be made a part of the investigation," said DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi on Delhi govt official accused of raping a minor girl

On rape accused Delhi govt official, DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi says "The accused has been detained and we are interrogating him. His statement is being recorded". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi says " A case was registered in Burari PS of North District. The 17-year-old girl lost her father in Oct 2020. Later, the girl was sent to the residence of her deceased father's family friend who is the accused (Delhi govt official) in the case now. She submitted that in Nov-Dec 2020 and Jan 2021 she was raped by her local guardian. When she told this to the accused's wife, the woman threatened her and also made her undergo an abortion. The girl has been under stress and tension. She also suffered panic attacks after the incident. During her treatment & mediation, the incidents came to light. The doctors have advised that the girl is not fit to give a statement. Action will be taken after recording the girl's statement"

"He (the accused) is a deputy director in the WCD Department. Since an FIR has been lodged in the alleged matter, the law should take its course. The Delhi government is sensitive in regard to such serious matters of women's safety and child abuse. If he has committed any such reprehensible act, the sternest possible action should be taken against him," the Delhi government said in a statement.

Police said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without women's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The girl's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, the police officer said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

*with inputs from agencies