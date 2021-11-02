Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before a court in the national capital against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Marie Paul on Tuesday, over charges of duping the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh of ₹200 crore.

The final report, which was filed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, also named 12 others.

Chandrashekhar and Paul are currently in judicial custody, along with some other co-accused in the case, for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh put up the charge sheet for consideration on December 1.

The accused are charged with cheating, criminal conspiracy, and other offences punishable under IPC and the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to the EOW, Chandrashekhar, Paul and others used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar and other are also recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the case.

