1 min read.Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 10:34 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Chandrashekhar and Paul are currently in judicial custody, along with others, for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh
Listen to this article
Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet before a court in the national capital against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Marie Paul on Tuesday, over charges of duping the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh of ₹200 crore.
The final report, which was filed by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, also named 12 others.