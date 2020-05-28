NEW DELHI : Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday filed 12 fresh charge-sheets at a Saket court against 541 foreign nationals, who had attended a congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The charge-sheets filed before the court of duty metropolitan magistrate Archana Beniwala have been listed for consideration on June 25.

According to the charge-sheet, 414 of the foreign nationals are from Indonesia, 85 from Kyrgyzstan, and 42 from Malaysia.

The accused persons are being charged under violation of visa rules and several relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Delhi Police had filed 35 charge-sheets against 374 foreign nationals so far, in connection with the matter.

The foreign nationals had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, which had reportedly become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus across the country. A case has also been registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others over the event.

