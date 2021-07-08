Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Police files FIR against 'Sulli Deals' app creators; pulls up GitHub

Delhi Police files FIR against 'Sulli Deals' app creators; pulls up GitHub

GitHub has been asked to provide relevant information related to Sulli Deals.
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The app came to light when people started sharing their pictures with the term 'Sulli deal of the day' on Twitter, Delhi Commission of Women said in its notice to Delhi Police

The Cyber Cell under Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified individuals for uploading photos of Muslim women on an app. The police has also sent a notice to source code depository GitHub, to share the required details in the matter.

"Acting on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding 'Sulli Deals' mobile application, a case under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on Wednesday and investigation taken up," said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal.

The Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

The notice issued to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police had said that the Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognisance on media report of uploading of pictures of many girls on internet using a platform namely 'GitHub'.

"It has been reported that photos of hundreds of Muslim women and girls were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app using GitHub – by the name of 'Sulli Deals' – on Sunday, July 4. Reportedly, Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women," the report said

According to media reports, the app came to light when people started sharing their pictures with the term 'Sulli deal of the day' on Twitter, the panel had said.

"Subsequently, many women had to leave social media platforms after their images got circulated. This is a very serious matter and constitutes cyber crime," the DCW had said.

