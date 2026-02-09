Delhi Police files FIR after copy of Gen Naravane's unpublished book ‘Four Stars of Destiny' leaks

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR regarding the circulation of an unpublished book by former Chief of Army Staff Gen M. M. Naravane on social media, an official statement said on Monday, as reported by PTI.

“The Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information circulating on social media platforms and online news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of a book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated without mandatory clearance from competent authorities,” the statement said.

According to the police statement, it was also reported that the necessary clearance for publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities.

“Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title and apparently prepared by M/s Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd is available on certain websites and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase,” it read.

The police said a case has been registered with the Special Cell in order to carry out a thorough investigation into this purported leak or breach of a yet-to-be-approved publication and an investigation is being taken up, PTI reported.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen flashing a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex last week. The matter has generated immense heat with the proceedings of the Lok Sabha getting disrupted and eight MPs getting suspended over the issue for the remaining part of the ongoing Budget session.

Rahul Gandhi says ‘PM did not come to the House cause…’ Continuing his criticism of the government regarding his plan to speak on a 2020 standoff with China mentioned in former Army Chief M. M. Naravane’s book, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided the Lok Sabha “because he was scared of what we were going to say” and “feared being handed General Naravane’s book as a first step.”

Talking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, rejected criticism that the opposition members could have resorted to "unprecedented situation" in the House and said "there's no question of our members attacking the Prime Minister" and asked if anybody said so, why the government has not taken action.

"The story started a few days ago when the issue of the Naravane book came, and the government didn't want me to discuss that at all. So they stalled the House. They didn't let me speak. That happened three or four times. First, they said that I cannot quote a book. Then I said I'm not quoting a book, I'm quoting a magazine. Then they said you cannot quote a magazine. Then I said I'll speak about it. Then they didn't want me to speak about it. The Defence Minister said, falsely, that the book has not been published. In fact, the book has been published, and we've got a copy of it also. So that is one big issue. Not allowing the LoP and the entire opposition to speak in the president's address. The second issue is that one of their members spoke, quoting books, multiple books, spoke very vile stuff, and nothing was said," added Rahul Gandhi.

He also said the government "is worried" about holding a debate on the union budget because the US deal and its impact on farmers will be discussed.