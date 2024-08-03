Delhi Police finds BIG breakthrough in GK school bomb threat case: ‘14-year-old identified…’

Delhi Police found a big breakthrough in the recent threat mail case involving Greater Kailash's Summer Fields School. During the preliminary investigation, the cop revealed that a 14-year-old student had been identified and was being questioned regarding the bomb threat mail.

“A 14-year-old student has been identified and is being questioned. The student didn't want to go to the school and had, therefore, sent the bomb threat mail. The student had mentioned two more schools in the mail to make it look genuine. Investigation is underway,” said police. as quoted by ANI.

On August 2, a school in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi received an email threatening to bomb the school. According to the police, the email was sent to the school around midnight and claimed that an explosive device had been planted on the school premises.

Other bomb threat incidents On July 30, the Somnath Express, which runs between Jammu and Rajasthan, experienced a six-hour delay after police received an anonymous bomb threat. The train was stopped at Kasu Begu railway station at 7:42 a.m., and passengers were evacuated. The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.

On July 28, outer Delhi was thrown into panic when a bomb threat was reported for a cluster bus at Nazafgarh More. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials received the call at 11:55 p.m., alleging that a bomb was planted on a cluster bus operating on route number 961, which runs between Narela and Najafgarh.

On July 20, a Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indore received an email threatening to ‘blow up’ the school building on Independence Day. Immediately, the school authorities lodged a complaint at Simrol police station.