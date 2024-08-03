Delhi Police finds BIG breakthrough in GK school bomb threat case: ‘14-year-old identified…’

A 14-year-old boy has been identified in the recent Delhi school bomb threat mail case, said police. Currently, the investigation is underway.

Updated3 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
A view of Summer Fields School GK-I, where a Bomb threat mail was received, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 2, 2024. (HT Photo)
A view of Summer Fields School GK-I, where a Bomb threat mail was received, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 2, 2024. (HT Photo)

Delhi Police found a big breakthrough in the recent threat mail case involving Greater Kailash's Summer Fields School. During the preliminary investigation, the cop revealed that a 14-year-old student had been identified and was being questioned regarding the bomb threat mail.

“A 14-year-old student has been identified and is being questioned. The student didn't want to go to the school and had, therefore, sent the bomb threat mail. The student had mentioned two more schools in the mail to make it look genuine. Investigation is underway,” said police. as quoted by ANI.

On August 2, a school in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi received an email threatening to bomb the school. According to the police, the email was sent to the school around midnight and claimed that an explosive device had been planted on the school premises.

Also Read | Bomb threat call! Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab

Other bomb threat incidents

On July 30, the Somnath Express, which runs between Jammu and Rajasthan, experienced a six-hour delay after police received an anonymous bomb threat. The train was stopped at Kasu Begu railway station at 7:42 a.m., and passengers were evacuated. The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.

On July 28, outer Delhi was thrown into panic when a bomb threat was reported for a cluster bus at Nazafgarh More. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials received the call at 11:55 p.m., alleging that a bomb was planted on a cluster bus operating on route number 961, which runs between Narela and Najafgarh.

Also Read | Bomb threat to Mumbai-bound Vistara flight, note said, ‘bomb on board’

On July 20, a Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indore received an email threatening to ‘blow up’ the school building on Independence Day. Immediately, the school authorities lodged a complaint at Simrol police station.

In May 2024, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, warning them of bombs on their premises. According to Indian Express, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received the bomb threat emails.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST
