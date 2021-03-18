Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Police on Wednesday issued more than 500 challans for flouting Covid-19 norms and said that forces are monitoring the crowded places.

The city on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while there more persons died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

Delhi recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on 1 January, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73%, authorities said.

Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO said: Delhi police has issued 5,62,559 challans till now for violations of COVID-19 guidelines including over 5.20 lakhs for not wearing masks. More than 500 challans were issued yesterday. We are monitoring crowded places across the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting here on Thursday. The meeting will be attended by the Health Secretary and other officials concerned of the health department.

As per a PTI report, Satyendar Jain said, "Yesterday Delhi reported 536 COVID cases and the positivity rate was 0.66 per cent. the positivity rate was below five per cent for several months and it went beyond one per cent in the last two months. The Delhi government has been keeping the people aware and we have been telling them to be alert, to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Although the situation in Delhi as compared to other states is under control.

He further said, "The positivity rate in Maharashtra is 19.32, that in Punjab is 4.96, in Madhya Pradesh is 4.89, in Kerala is 3.49, in Haryana is 2.88 per cent and in Gujarat, it is 1.92 per cent. In comparison to these states, there is a vast difference in the percentage of Delhi. The benchmark is between one to five per cent and in Delhi, it is now running below one per cent."

"Highest COVID testing is taking place in Delhi. Yesterday more than 80,000 people underwent testing and we are conducting COVID tests five times the national average," said the minister.

