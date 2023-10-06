Delhi Police FIR on NewsClick says 'funds routed from China', founder 'conspired to sabotage' 2019 polls
A total of 46 journalists and contributors to the NewsClick were questioned on Tuesday and their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets were seized. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.
The Delhi Police has accused a news portal and its top officials of siphoning illegally routed foreign funds from China and tampering with electoral processes. A recent FIR – filed under the stringent UAPA – also accused NewClick of peddling fake news to attack India and promote the policies of the Chinese government.