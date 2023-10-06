comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 14:41:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.8 0.44%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.25 0.38%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.3 1.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.6 0.4%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 623 0.56%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police FIR on NewsClick says 'funds routed from China', founder 'conspired to sabotage' 2019 polls
Back

Delhi Police FIR on NewsClick says 'funds routed from China', founder 'conspired to sabotage' 2019 polls

 Anwesha Mitra

A total of 46 journalists and contributors to the NewsClick were questioned on Tuesday and their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets were seized. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Delhi Police Special cell detained Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha from his office on October 3. (HT Photo)Premium
Delhi Police Special cell detained Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha from his office on October 3. (HT Photo)

The Delhi Police has accused a news portal and its top officials of siphoning illegally routed foreign funds from China and tampering with electoral processes. A recent FIR – filed under the stringent UAPA – also accused NewClick of peddling fake news to attack India and promote the policies of the Chinese government. 

“In furtherance of this conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty of India and cause disaffection against India, a large amount of funds was routed from China in a circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news were intentionally peddled, criticising domestic policies, development projects of India and promoting, projecting and defending policies and programmes of the Chinese government," the FIR alleged.

Offices and homes linked to the publication were raided earlier this week amid a probe to find out if the news outlet received funds from China. NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources chief Amit Chakravarty were arrested late on Tuesday. 

The Delhi Police served a copy of the FIR to the portal on Friday – a day after a city court directed it to do so.

ALSO READ: 'Cannot be considered acceptable...': Media organisations write to CJI after NewsClick raids

 

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App