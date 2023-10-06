The Delhi Police has accused a news portal and its top officials of siphoning illegally routed foreign funds from China and tampering with electoral processes. A recent FIR – filed under the stringent UAPA – also accused NewClick of peddling fake news to attack India and promote the policies of the Chinese government.

“In furtherance of this conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty of India and cause disaffection against India, a large amount of funds was routed from China in a circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news were intentionally peddled, criticising domestic policies, development projects of India and promoting, projecting and defending policies and programmes of the Chinese government," the FIR alleged.

Offices and homes linked to the publication were raided earlier this week amid a probe to find out if the news outlet received funds from China. NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha and human resources chief Amit Chakravarty were arrested late on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police served a copy of the FIR to the portal on Friday – a day after a city court directed it to do so.

(With inputs from agencies)

