Delhi cops grant formal permission for R-Day tractor rally, says Yogendra Yadav

The Delhi Police on Sunday formally gave permission for the protesting farmers' tractor rally -- Kisan tractor rally -- to be held on 26 January, said Yogendra Yadav, chief of Swaraj India on Sunday.

As per reports, the Delhi Police have proposed four routes from Ghazipur, Singhu, Chilla, and Tikri borders for the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

While talking to reporters, Yadav said that this comes after a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police.

"Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I said earlier, 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Yadav has also appealed to the farmers to bring their tractors inside the national capital and asked them not to bring trolleys.

Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of the Punjab Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, said, "Around 2.5-3 lakh tractors will take to the roads near the protest sites. The parade will be absolutely peaceful from our end."

Meanwhile, the Delhi police commissioner has said that all the law enforcement personnel deployed for security in the national capital are required to be on alert for law and order arrangements during the farmers' tractor rally.

A senior Delhi Police officer has said that more than 300 Twitter handles were generated in Pakistan from 13 to 18 January to disturb farmers' proposed tractor rally.

Thousands of farmers from all over India are marching towards the national capital in order to take part in the scheduled parade. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for agitation for around two months.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the Central Government was held on Friday.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

