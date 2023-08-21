Delhi Police guard stabbed to death in Faridabad after dispute over bathing2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Delhi Police home guard stabbed to death in Faridabad village following dispute over bathing in the open.
Delhi Police home guard lost his life when he was allegedly stabbed by a father-son duo in a village in Faridabad. The altercation that led to the brutal act occurred following a dispute over bathing in the open in the evening of August 19, reported Times of India.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message