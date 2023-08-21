Delhi Police home guard lost his life when he was allegedly stabbed by a father-son duo in a village in Faridabad. The altercation that led to the brutal act occurred following a dispute over bathing in the open in the evening of August 19, reported Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The a 50-year-old victim, Dharampal Kashyap, had returned home from work when he was approached by Pawan Kaushik and his son Ajay outside his residence in Garkheda village at around 7 pm. An argument ensued, and one of them produced a small sword, stabbing Dharampal in the chest. As he fell to the ground, the assailants fled the scene.

Dipanshu, Dharampal's 14-year-old son, described the incident, saying, "My father parked his bike outside and called me and my brother to help him carry some construction material."

He added, "Pawan and Ajay approached my father and started arguing with him…they had a sword.. hid it under the shirt. In a couple of minutes, they whipped it out and stabbed my father in the chest."

The injured home guard was initially taken to Civil Hospital in Dayalpur and subsequently referred to Badshah Khan Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

According to Bharat Kaushik, Dharampal's 25-year-old nephew, the two families were engaged in a longstanding dispute. He explained, “Their kids would bathe in the open despite repeated objections by my uncle." He added, "This would cause waterlogging in the area and cause inconvenience to anyone who passed the stretch. Around 15 days ago, my uncle had asked them to stop the kids from bathing in the open. But they abused him."

Family members claim that Dharampal was constructing a bathroom within his property, and the neighbour's children bathing in the open disrupted his construction work, reported Times of India.

Dharampal leaves behind two sons and two daughters, all aged between 12 and 16. His wife passed away 12 years ago. "His children were his life. When he wasn't at work, he would spend time with them," said Bharat.

As of now, the accused individuals have not been arrested, despite 24 hours passing since the alleged murder. Surendra Kumar, the SHO of Chhainsa police station, confirmed that a case has been registered against the two suspects under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Arms Act.