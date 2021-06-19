Delhi police hold mock drill to check anti-terror preparedness

As per a release by the Delhi Police, "As the capital city is opening up in the un-lockdown process with business, professional and recreational establishments gradually coming back to normal work, a need was felt to test Anti-Terror preparedness of the city, which has been a prime target for terrorist and anti-national elements. A coordinated multi-location mock-drill exercise was held at three strategic locations today at 4 pm by Delhi Police in which specialised agencies like NSG took part."

