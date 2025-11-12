Delhi Police hunt for second vehicle — a red Ford EcoSport — linked to Red Fort blast; UP and Haryana alerted

Delhi Red Fort Blast: All police stations, outposts and border checkpoints across Delhi have been placed on alert to search for a red Ford EcoSport, after investigators discovered that the suspects in the Red Fort blast case were using an additional vehicle alongside the Hyundai i20 previously identified, Delhi Police informed on Wednesday, 12 November.

Advertisement

According to officials, five Delhi Police teams have been deployed to trace the car, which is believed to hold crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The Delhi Police said that counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also been alerted to watch for the vehicle, as investigators suspect the suspects may have travelled across state borders.

Police trace route of Hyundai i20 which exploded near Red Fort On November 11, police said they had recovered the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car involved in the blast near the Lal Quila Metro station, which has claimed at least 13 lives.

According to the investigation, the car left Faridabad for the Red Fort around 11 hours before the incident, passing through multiple locations during its journey. CCTV footage showed the car was first spotted outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at approximately 7.30 am on November 10, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Then, at 8.13 am, the car crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi. It entered the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3.19 pm, where it remained for around three hours before exiting at 6,22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort.

Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6.52 pm, the high-intensity, loud explosion occurred, that shattered the windows of several cars in the area.

‘White collar’ terror module busted in Haryana The Red Fort blast on a busy Monday evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Among those arrested on Monday were Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, from where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered.

Also Read | What family members of Dr Shaheen Sayeed revealed on links with Delhi blast

Delhi and Haryana on high alert The Delhi police's Kotwali Police Station has registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act in the Red Fort blast incident. Various relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have also been applied.

According to the initial probe, the blast might have occurred near the Lal Qila (as the Red Fort is also known), by “accident” while a crude device was being hastily assembled during transport. Officials told PTI the possibility is being explored after an inter-state terror module was busted.

Advertisement

According to a PTI report, the capital is on high alert, with heavy police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the city's entry and exit points. Further, all vehicles entering and leaving the city are being thoroughly checked as part of the intensified security measures.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh also said the state is operating on high alert, with thousands of police personnel on deployment. He added that the response involves exhaustive checks of suspected hideouts, parking areas, unclaimed vehicles and luggage, as well as other standard security protocols to prevent any further incidents.