Delhi Police imposes Section 144 around IGI airport, bans drones and laser beams ahead of counting day
The restrictions will remain in force from June 1 to July 30 and are imposed to allow VVIP aircraft movement at the IGI airport ahead of massive political developments in the country and the oath-taking ceremony of the next Prime Minister of India.
The Delhi Police on Monday imposed Section 144 around the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, and banned drones and laser beam activities in the funnel area, which falls within the approach path of flights to the international airport. The restrictions come a day ahead of the counting of the votes of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 4.