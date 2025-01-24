Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police impounds bike after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ‘son’ misbehaves during patrol, case registered

Delhi Police impounds bike after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ‘son’ misbehaves during patrol, case registered

Livemint

During a routine patrol, Delhi Police confronted two boys on a motorcycle, one claiming to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. After misbehaving with officers and refusing to show identification, their bike was impounded, and a case was registered, highlighting issues of accountability and privilege.

Delhi Police caught two boys riding a bullet bike erratically while making noise. One claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, misbehaving with officers. (Representative Image)

During the patrolling of Delhi Police, two boys were spotted on a bullet, they were coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the bullet's modifier silencer.

As reported by ANI citing Delhi Police, “The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. Police caught the boys and one of the boys told that he was the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with Police accusing them that they were doing it because he is AAP MLA's son. When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it."

“One of the boys called up Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to SHO. Later, boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. ASI brought their bullet to the Police Station. A case registered and Challan has been issued. His bike has been impounded under several acts," added Delhi Police.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

