During the patrolling of Delhi Police, two boys were spotted on a bullet, they were coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the bullet's modifier silencer.

As reported by ANI citing Delhi Police, “The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. Police caught the boys and one of the boys told that he was the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with Police accusing them that they were doing it because he is AAP MLA's son. When the Police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn't need it."