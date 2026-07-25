Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s 20 July “Chalo Sansad” march that created a stir online is in the spotlight again after reports emerged suggesting that at least one of the 15 cases registered by Delhi Police includes charges of attempt to murder. According to one of the first information reports (FIRs) accessed by HT, protesters attempted to breach Parliament security, assaulted police personnel and damaged public property.

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An FIR was filed on 21 July, a day after CJP's mega protest, at Kartavya Path police station following the complaint of an inspector, stationed at the place, who accused protestors of violence at Rafi Marg. The FIR, registered at Kartavya Path police station on the complaint of an inspector posted there, details the alleged violence at Rafi Marg from the police’s perspective and alleges that protesters attempted to breach Parliament security, assaulted police personnel and damaged public property.

In the wake of the proposed CJP protest, the inspector was deployed at Zone 11 near the Pink Booth at Kartavya Path’s C-Hexagon from 5:00 AM, as per the FIR. The complainant alleged that he and his team received wireless messages that “protestors/rioters” were marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament at around 11:30 AM. As the polices forces moved to barricades near the Rail Bhawan roundabout on Rafi Marg, they came across large crowd of protestors and witnessed thousands more approaching.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What charges were filed against the CJP protesters following the July 20 march? ⌵ Following the July 20 march, charges filed against the CJP protesters include attempt to murder, rioting, and several other offenses related to public disturbance and violence against police personnel. 2 Why did the Delhi Police use force during the CJP protest on July 20? ⌵ The Delhi Police resorted to using force, including lathi charges and tear gas, to disperse the crowd as protesters turned violent, attempted to breach security, and ignored prohibitory orders. 3 How did the CJP protest escalate into violence? ⌵ The CJP protest escalated into violence as demonstrators, rallying for demands including the resignation of the Education Minister, ignored police warnings, surrounded officers, and began hurling objects, leading to clashes. 4 Should CJP protesters be concerned about legal ramifications after the July 20 incident? ⌵ Yes, the CJP protesters should be concerned as multiple serious charges, including attempt to murder and rioting, have been filed against them, which can lead to significant legal consequences. 5 What incidents of violence occurred during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Incidents of violence during the CJP protest included assaults on police personnel, damage to public and private property, and injuries to several officers and protesters as clashes broke out.

The complainant alleged that despite frequent announcements over loudspeakers about effective prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the demonstrators “continued to hold posters and raising slogans which caused public inconvenience.” This happened even as police forces tried to “pacify them” and indicated that protests were not permitted in the area.

Protestors delivered “instigating speeches”, FIR claims The complaint further alleges that the agitators, who had gathered to press for resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and call for reforms in education sector, ignored lawful directions, turned violent and began delivering “instigating speeches”. The FIR accuses protesters of provoking the gathering to “break the government barricades and enter the Parliament House”, HT reported.

Pressing charges of attempt to murder against the protesters, the inspector alleged that the agitators “with common intention”, surrounded security personnel, assaulted them, hurled slippers and stones, and “attempted to kill them”. In the incident, several police personnels were injured, the inspector complained. The officer also accused the crowd of damaging government property and private vehicles.

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Clarifying the use of force by authorities, the report further mentions that police resorted to a “mild lathicharge” to control and disperse “violent crowd”. Besides this, tear gas shells were fired to quell the agitation.

Charges pressed against CJP protestors A case has been registered under section 223(a) (disobeying prohibitory orders), 221 (obstructing a public servant), 132 (assaulting a public servant to deter them from duty), 121(1) (causing hurt to a public servant on duty), 189(3) (unlawful assembly), 190 (offences committed by members of an unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), 191(3) (rioting), 192 (provoking a riot), 324(5) (mischief causing damage to public property), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 125(a) (acts endangering life or personal safety), and 3(5) (common intention) of BNS.

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