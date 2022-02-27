In order to smoothen the public-police interface, Delhi Police has installed a digital e-kiosk at the Parliament Street police station, officials informed on Saturday. This move will help the citizens to lodge complaints in a contactless mode.

At the kiosks, people can also see e-FIRs, report cybercrimes, and lodge complaints of vehicle theft. It will also facilitate tenant verification, they said.

It also has access to Delhi Police's One Touch app, Himmat Plus app, and Tatpar Delhi Police app which people can download by scanning QR codes. There is an option of feedback as well.

Apart from this, the kiosk offers other facilities too. “It has several options and people can look up information on districts and various police stations. They can lodge complaints by themselves," the police said. They can look for information like religious places, petrol pumps, post offices, banks, graveyards, milk booths, hospitals and metro stations. It also has various helpline numbers.

"It has been linked directly with the website of the Delhi Police and any complaint which will be lodged by the kiosk will automatically go to the website. The kiosk is very easy to access and senior citizens can also use it easily," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

A senior police officer said they are thinking about installing these kiosks at market places with high footfall and at police booths.

(With inputs from agencies)

