Delhi Police invokes BNSS section 163: What is it, how is it different from 144 CrPC? — Check what's allowed, what's not

Delhi Police on Monday invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi area ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory, warning protestors against participating in Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)’s “Chalo Sansad” protest.

To maintain law and order in the national capital during the Monsoon Session, restrictive orders are in place, prohibiting unauthorized gatherings and demonstrations in sensitive areas. Security has been tightened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament and other key locations as the CJP announced protest march to the Parliament against alleged NEET irregularities.

In a post on X, DCP Sachin Sharma stated, “Prohabitory orders u/s 163 BNSS are in force in New Delhi District except designated protest site at Jantar Mantar Road. Further, no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament on 20 July 2026.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What activities are prohibited under Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi? ⌵ Under Section 163 BNSS, prohibited activities include public meetings, assembly of five or more persons, carrying of weapons or placards, shouting slogans, making speeches, and unauthorized demonstrations without written permission. 2 How does Section 163 of the BNSS differ from Section 144 of the CrPC? ⌵ Section 163 BNSS replaces Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, and empowers Executive Magistrates to issue temporary orders specifically aimed at maintaining public order and preventing threats to safety and health. 3 Why did Delhi Police invoke Section 163 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament? ⌵ Delhi Police invoked Section 163 to maintain law and order during the Monsoon Session, particularly to prevent unauthorized gatherings and protests, ensuring the safety of the Parliament area. 4 What areas are specifically affected by the prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS? ⌵ The prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS apply to the entire area of the Sub-Division Parliament Street, excluding the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar. 5 What legal consequences can individuals face for violating Section 163 BNSS prohibitions? ⌵ Individuals violating the prohibitions set by Section 163 BNSS may face legal action under Section 223 of BNSS, which can lead to penalties for unauthorized gatherings or protests.

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The post added, “Citizens are advised not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession.” The order issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub-Division Parliament Street, New Delhi District, Ajay Sharma, states that anyone violating the order will be punishable under Section 223 of BNSS.

What is 163 BNSS? Replacing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, Section 163 of BNSS is one of the most important preventive provisions in India’s criminal procedure framework. This prohibitory order empowers Executive Magistrates to issue temporary orders to maintain public order and prevent imminent threats to life, safety, health and public tranquillity.

Delhi Police clarified that no permission has been sought or granted for CJP protest march or procession. "Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the Delhi Police order said.

Areas where 163 BNSS has been invoked Excluding the exempted area of Jantar Mantar Road, the prohibitory order applies to the entire area of the Sub-Division Parliament Street. As per the order, activities in the exempted area may be permitted beyond 5:00 pm only if prior written permission is obtained.

According to PTI report, security has also been increased around Parliament Street, Central Vista, Connaught Place, Shankar Chowk and other key installations. Besides deployment of additional personnel, rapid response teams have also been roped in amid high alert. Multi-layered barricading, intensified vehicle checks, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling are effective in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi.

The police said the CJP has not obtained permission for the proposed march. "We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," PTI quoted police official as saying.

With preventive deployment to stay in place throughout the Parliament session until 13 August, several entry points have already been turned into high-security zones.

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"Every vehicle entering the New Delhi district is being thoroughly checked. Additional pickets have been set up at strategic locations, and reserve forces have been kept on standby. CCTV surveillance has also been intensified across sensitive areas," a source informed PTI.

Further giving an insight to the elaborate security arrangements around the protest site, the source added, “Security has been significantly stepped up in and around Jantar Mantar, with a three-tier security arrangement put in place to maintain law and order. Two layers of Delhi Police personnel and one layer of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area. The security grid will remain in place round the clock to ensure that the situation remains peaceful.”

What's allowed and what's not Under 163 BNSS, the following activities are prohibited in the New Delhi district: