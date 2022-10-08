Delhi Police issue advisory for Valmiki Jayanti, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions

Delhi Police issue advisory for Valmiki Jayanti, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions2 min read . 08:33 PM IST
- The Delhi Police issue traffic advisory in connection with the celebrations of Valmiki Jayanti, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions
As Delhi is set to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday, the Delhi Police issued traffic advisory in connection with the celebrations and processions. The traffic police advised people to avoid the stretches' where processions are planned and also inform the police about any unidentified object or person noticed in suspicious circumstances.
As Delhi is set to celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday, the Delhi Police issued traffic advisory in connection with the celebrations and processions. The traffic police advised people to avoid the stretches' where processions are planned and also inform the police about any unidentified object or person noticed in suspicious circumstances.
“The followers of Maharishi Valmiki would visit the Valmiki temples in large numbers, consequently resulting in a huge crowd. Cultural programs including bhajan/kirtans would also be organized at Valmiki temples. Besides, some processions/Shobha Yatras would also be taken out by the devotees of Maharishi Valmiki," the advisory read.
“The followers of Maharishi Valmiki would visit the Valmiki temples in large numbers, consequently resulting in a huge crowd. Cultural programs including bhajan/kirtans would also be organized at Valmiki temples. Besides, some processions/Shobha Yatras would also be taken out by the devotees of Maharishi Valmiki," the advisory read.
“On Sunday from 2 pm onwards, Maharishi Valmiki Janmotsav Committee, Delhi Pradesh would hold Shobha Yatra from Red Fort Enroute via Gauri Shankar Mandir-Shish Ganj Gurudwara-Chandni Chowk-Town Hall-Nai Sarak-Badashabulla Chowk-Chawri Bazar-Hauz Qazi-Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj Pull-Paharganj-Chuna Mandi-Rama Krishna Mission-Chitra Gupta Road-and would conclude at Valmiki Mandir, Mandir Marg," it said.
“On Sunday from 2 pm onwards, Maharishi Valmiki Janmotsav Committee, Delhi Pradesh would hold Shobha Yatra from Red Fort Enroute via Gauri Shankar Mandir-Shish Ganj Gurudwara-Chandni Chowk-Town Hall-Nai Sarak-Badashabulla Chowk-Chawri Bazar-Hauz Qazi-Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj Pull-Paharganj-Chuna Mandi-Rama Krishna Mission-Chitra Gupta Road-and would conclude at Valmiki Mandir, Mandir Marg," it said.
The advisory was also informed about the Shobha Yatra by Balmiki Chaudhari Sarpanch Committee (Regd.) Delhi Pradesh from Red Fort.
The advisory was also informed about the Shobha Yatra by Balmiki Chaudhari Sarpanch Committee (Regd.) Delhi Pradesh from Red Fort.
Processions will also be taken out from Khichdipur Colony in east Delhi, from 80 Gaj Colony in west Delhi, from Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi, from Bindapur village in southwest Delhi, etc.
Processions will also be taken out from Khichdipur Colony in east Delhi, from 80 Gaj Colony in west Delhi, from Nand Nagri in northeast Delhi, from Bindapur village in southwest Delhi, etc.
“There shall be restrictions on the movement of traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chitra Gupta Road, Panchkuian Marg, Mandir Marg and surrounding roads/stretches where the said processions will be taken out on Sunday," the advisory stated.
“There shall be restrictions on the movement of traffic on Netaji Subhash Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Ajmeri Gate Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chitra Gupta Road, Panchkuian Marg, Mandir Marg and surrounding roads/stretches where the said processions will be taken out on Sunday," the advisory stated.
For Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, “Markazi Anjuman-Eid-E-Milad-ul-Nabi would take out a religious procession from Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid via Pahari Dhiraj-Chowk Bara Tooti-Sadar Bazar-Qutub Road-Lahori Gate-Khari Baoli-Masjid Fatehpuri-Katra Bariyan-Farash Khana-Lal Kuan-Chowk Hauz Qazi-Chawri Bazar-Chowk Jama Masjid," according to the advisory.
For Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, “Markazi Anjuman-Eid-E-Milad-ul-Nabi would take out a religious procession from Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid via Pahari Dhiraj-Chowk Bara Tooti-Sadar Bazar-Qutub Road-Lahori Gate-Khari Baoli-Masjid Fatehpuri-Katra Bariyan-Farash Khana-Lal Kuan-Chowk Hauz Qazi-Chawri Bazar-Chowk Jama Masjid," according to the advisory.
Apart from this, various processions would also be taken out in the northeast, south, central, southeast, outer north, east, outer, west and northwest areas of the city.
Apart from this, various processions would also be taken out in the northeast, south, central, southeast, outer north, east, outer, west and northwest areas of the city.
“There shall be restrictions on the movement of traffic on Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Maharaja Aggrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Viveka Nand Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawri Bazar Road, and surrounding roads and stretches where the said processions will be taken out," it read.
“There shall be restrictions on the movement of traffic on Bara Hindu Rao Marg, Maharaja Aggrasen Marg, Qutub Road, Hare Ram Marg, Swami Viveka Nand Marg, Katra Baryan Road, Lal Kuan Bazar Road, Hamdard Road, Chawri Bazar Road, and surrounding roads and stretches where the said processions will be taken out," it read.
With Inputs from PTI.
With Inputs from PTI.