Delhi Police issue notice to Rahul Gandhi over remark on sexual assault victims
Delhi Police said they are ready to take legal action against the offenders but have not received a complaint so far
NEW DELHI :The Delhi Police Thursday issued notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made in Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in January.
The police force has asked him to give details of the sexually harassed victims so that security can be provided to them and action can be taken against the culprits, Delhi police officials said. They are ready to take legal action against the offenders but have not received any complaint so far, the officials added.
Taking cognisance of social media posts, they have sent a questionnaire to the Congress leader and asked him to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment, the officials said.
Reacting to the notice, the Congress said in a tweet, “A govt rattled by Shri Rahul Gandhi’s questions on PM Modi & Adani’s relationship hides behind its police. 45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced."
