The swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House on 25 July
The Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory for Monday in view of the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India.
According to a senior police official, special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.
Commuters have been asked to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.
Other roads to be avoided are roundabout Sunehri Masjid, Rafi Marg, roundabout Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg.
The personnel ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices as well.
The construction work of the new Parliament building will also be stopped during that time.
According to the order, a total of 30 offices are required to be vacated by 6 am for carrying out an anti-sabotage check.
This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over, it said.
The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others, according to the order.
These buildings would remain closed from 6 am to 2 pm, it added.
The swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu, the 15th President of India, will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House on 25 July.
Murmu will deliver an address after taking the oath of office of the highest constitutional post.
Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.
On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.
