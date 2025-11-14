Delhi Police issue travel advisory amid heightened security following car explosion

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a comprehensive travel advisory, urging the public to reach railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure times. This heightened vigilance follows the car explosion near the Red Fort Metro station Gate No.1 on November 10, which resulted in 13 fatalities and injuries to more than over 25 people.

According to the advisory issued by Joint CP, Delhi, Milind Dumbre: "In view of the heightened security arrangements in the national capital, all passengers are advised to reach the railway stations, metro stations and airport well in advance."

The advisory, implemented to ensure smooth security checks and avoid last-minute inconvenience, stipulates strict arrival times for travellers:

Train Passengers : Must arrive at least one hour prior to the scheduled departure.

Metro Travellers : Should be at the station 20 minutes before their intended train departure.

International Flights: Air passengers are strongly advised to reach the airport a minimum of three hours in advance. Authorities have appealed for public cooperation to maintain safety and ensure seamless travel arrangements across the capital during this period of intensified security.

New Evidence in Blast Investigation The investigation into the blast case continues, with security agencies tightening the net around the prime suspect, Dr. Umar Un Nabi.

Fresh CCTV footage has surfaced, clearly showing Dr. Umar entering the national capital via the Badarpur border in a white i20 motorcar. The footage captures the suspect bringing his vehicle to a standstill at the Badarpur toll gate, where he is seen taking out cash and passing it to the toll collector.

Furthermore, security agencies have recovered the diaries of both Dr. Umar and Dr. Muzammil, the other accused, according to a report by news agency ANI citing sources.

These diaries explicitly reference the dates November 8 to 12, strongly suggesting that the planning was under way for such an incident during that specific timeframe. The diaries also reportedly contain the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hail from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad, the ANI report said.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years.

The DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded on Monday.