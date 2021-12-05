Delhi Police issued 1 lakh challans in 2 months under anti-pollution norms

Out of the challans issued from October 1 to November 30, 32,343 were issued to owners of vehicles found without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates, showed Delhi Traffic Police data. Along with this, a total of 1,866 challans were issued and 1,104 old vehicles impounded for those found running beyond the permitted 10 years (for diesel vehicles) and 15 years (for petrol-run vehicles).