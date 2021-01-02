Delhi Police issues 1336 challans on New Year's eve

Delhi Police issues 1336 challans on New Year's eve1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 09:05 AM IST
According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving
Delhi Police issued 1,336 challans for violating traffic rules across the national capital on New Year's Eve, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking. Around 221 vehicles were towed away.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew in Delhi, disallowing celebrations and the assembly of over five people at public places in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the new strain of the virus.
According to an order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.
