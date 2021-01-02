Subscribe
Delhi Police issues 1336 challans on New Year's eve
New Delhi: Police personnel patrol as security has been beefed up on the eve of New Year, in New Delhi.

Delhi Police issues 1336 challans on New Year's eve

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving

Delhi Police issued 1,336 challans for violating traffic rules across the national capital on New Year's Eve, officials said on Friday.

Delhi Police issued 1,336 challans for violating traffic rules across the national capital on New Year's Eve, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking. Around 221 vehicles were towed away.

According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking. Around 221 vehicles were towed away.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew in Delhi, disallowing celebrations and the assembly of over five people at public places in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the new strain of the virus.

According to an order, no celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places are permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2021.

